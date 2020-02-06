KENEDY – With baseball and softball season approaching, Kenedy ISD recently finished constructing two temporary fields Jan. 23.
The Kenedy ISD board of trustees discussed an update by Kenedy Athletic Director Shawn Alvarez during a meeting Jan. 20.
“Our practice fields are finished and ready for use,” Kenedy ISD Superintendent Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte said.
“We are excited about being able to walk outside to practice.
“We’ve never been able to do that.”
Both baseball and softball teams will play home games at the Larry Kiesling Youth Sports Complex once its finished.
“Our kids are chomping at the bit to play at the new city fields,” Ugarte said.
“It is exciting to see all the action on the construction site.”
In other matters, the board of trustees took action to approve waivers as needed for kindergarten classroom sizes.
“We have three kindergarten classes that exceed the 22-1 ratio,” Ugarte said.
“We are asking TEA for a waiver, so that we don’t have to displace kids from three classes to form another kindergarten class.”
The board of trustees moved forward with planning for the following school year with the exceeding amount of students in one grade level.
“We will be hiring an additional first grade teacher for the 2020-21 school year to accommodate these children when they move up to the next grade level,” Ugarte said.
Conversely, the board of trustees approved a memorandum of understanding with the 81st Judicial District Attorney’s Office for participation in the K9 drug interdiction and investigation program.
“This is an agreement to utilize the K9 unit as a part of our plan to keep our schools free of drugs or drug paraphernalia,” Ugarte said.
“Essentially, this allows us to formalize policy and procedures involving participation in K9 drug school interdiction and investigation, including the initiation and participation in drug enforcement investigations, with the primary focus of school/student safety.”
Trustees also approved an interlocal agreement for the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program for 2020-21 in Floresville.
“We are continuing to establish a partnership with Floresville ISD to contract their services for students who need to be placed in a disciplinary alternative education program,” Ugarte said.
“Floresville ISD is the fiscal agent for this program/partnership and is responsible for supervising students, developing classroom guidelines for conduct, reporting grades, implementing the code of conduct, providing standard amenities that include nurse, counselor and lunch program.
“Floresville designates a campus to oversee the educational services for students assigned to a DAEP.
“They are responsible for providing staff to serve the needs of students and maintain a budget for this program as well.”
Another agenda item discussed was to establish a general election for May 2.
“We will have two board members who have served their terms and their seats are up for re-election, Robert Trevino and Demetrio Garcia,” Ugarte said.
Lastly, the board of trustees too action regarding the addition of a paraprofessional for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“We are going to hire a paraprofessional to support the kinder classrooms for the remainder of this school year, due to the ratios that exceed the 22-1 limit,” Ugarte said.
“This position is only for the rest of the year because we will need to increase our teaching staff by one (that we know of at this moment) and will need access to the funds we would be paying that extra paraprofessional.”
The next scheduled meeting is set for Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. in the Kenedy Administration Board Room.