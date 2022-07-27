Karnes County Treasurer Vi Swierc was honored recently by the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) for 15 years of pursuing excellence in her county investment education. The presentation came during the 2022 Conference of the County Investment Academy held in Galveston, June 27-29.
At a special luncheon, Swierc was one of only nine officials in the state honored for 15 years in the program.
In addition, one official was honored for 25 years, seven for 20 years, 17 for 10 years and 21 for five years.
The Texas Public Funds Investment Act requires the county commissioners courts to designate a county investment officer to invest county funds.
These investment officers and staff involved in investing public funds need to fully know the fundamentals of a sound investment policy and what is allowed under the rigid requirements of the Act.
Since 1992, TAC has provided formal education for county investors. The program, formerly County Investment Officer (CIO) training, is now known as the County Investment Academy.
Participants become members of the Academy by completing the Basics of County Investing Course.
The County Investment Academy provides for the needs of all officials and staff involved in public funds investing on the local level by hosting the June conference and the Texas Public Funds Investment Conference in November.
TAC is a non-profit organization that has for 50 years supported the efforts of county government.
Information submitted by Deanna Auert, Supervisor of TAC Programs & Education Services