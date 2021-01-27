Despite a price freefall for oil earlier in the year, the Texas oil and gas industry pumped $13.9 billion into the Texas economy via taxes and state royalties paid in 2020, according to recently released data from the Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA).
The money helped boost the state and local tax base, school districts, roads, infrastructure and essential services, said Todd Staples, who shared the association’s annual report during a press conference in Austin.
Karnes City ISD was among the big beneficiaries of property taxes stemming from oil and gas, with $60.3 million received via those industries – accounting for 90.4 percent of the district’s tax base. Only five other school districts in Texas received more money from the oil and gas industry in 2020, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.
“Even in an extremely difficult year, the Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to contribute tremendously to state and local tax coffers, while fortifying our energy security and leading the way in innovation and investment that is advancing environmental progress,” Staples said. “The ongoing recovery of the oil and natural gas industry is essential to the state’s continuing economic improvement.”
While the oil industry took a significant hit because of decreased travel during the COVID-19 pandemic and a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, the demand for oil and gas products rose.
“While oil prices plummeted in the wake of the pandemic, the need for products made from oil and natural gas skyrocketed,” Staples said. “Nearly every in-demand product we need to be safe, to save lives and to power our economy – from face shields and hand sanitizers to high-speed internet connections and computers – is made possible by oil and natural gas.”
According to Staples’ report, Texas school districts received more than $2 billion in property taxes from mineral properties producing oil and natural gas, pipelines, and gas utilities. Counties received $688.4 million in these property taxes.
