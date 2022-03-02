The Texas General Land Office (GLO) kicked off the 7th Annual Top Texan Tournament. This bracket-style contest, sponsored by the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Save Texas History Program, encourages students, teachers, and history buffs to learn about a diverse group of historical figures and choose their favorite Texan.
“As we approach Texas History Month, there is no better time to learn more about the Lone Star State’s rich history and celebrate some of our most influential figures,” said Land Commissioner George P. Bush. “We are proud to celebrate the trailblazing men and women who have all made their mark in history. This tournament is a fun and educational way to promote the many icons who have called our state home. I look forward to announcing the newest ‘Top Texan’ in the coming weeks.”
This year, the legendary Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston, both three-time champions, have retired from the tournament, leaving room for a new champion to claim the coveted title.
During the Top Texan Tournament, participants vote for their favorite Texan out of 64 famous figures throughout our state’s history. Votes will be cast through the Save Texas History website during a multi-round tournament.
Like the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, Texans can submit their bracket prediction before voting begins for an opportunity to claim history-themed prizes. After predictions are submitted, contestants participate in six voting rounds, and the tournament concludes with a final voting round that will determine an overall champion. The technology used to power the bracket will automatically rank users after each round based on the accuracy of their predictions.
Created in 2004, the Save Texas History program is a statewide initiative to rally public support and private funding for the preservation and promotion of the historic maps and documents housed in the GLO Archives and serves as a resource for teaching and digitizing Texas history. If you would like to donate to the Save Texas History program to adopt a document or map, assist with archival acquisitions, develop educational programs, or support digital projects, please visit SaveTexasHistory.org.
Deadline to submit bracket predictions is Sunday, March 13, first round of voting begins March 14-18, and the winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 5.
Information provided by the Texas General Land Office