The strong role of Polish immigrants in Texas history, and the status of the Polish Heritage Center were in the spotlight during a special streaming video presentation watched by people in both Texas and Poland.
Broadcast via the internet on Zoom, Jim Mazurkiewicz, a professor at Texas A&M, Bishop John Yanta, a Catholic priest credited with helping to spearhead the efforts to build the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria, Angelica Docog, executive director of the center and Al Notzon, vice chairman of the center were among the participants in the web event.
Mazurkiewicz credited Yanta with being “the person who had the vision to create the Polish Heritage Center in Panna Maria and our inspiration.”
Notzon said the center’s staff has met with an architect, has given a punch list of items that need to be completed before the center opens to the public and is currently working with a designer on the project.
“It’s coming along extremely well,” Notzon said. “We are also very thankful for the donation of an impressive medallion from Poland. We are still fundraising. All gifts are willingly accepted and encouraged.”
Mazurkiewicz said the study and chronicling of Polish Texas history “is a work in progress. We are still discovering more history worldwide about the great contributions and rich history in Texas, and the first Polish settlement in the United States (Panna Maria) was in Texas.
Blue Bell ice cream is one of the Texas products which owes its success in part to the contributions of Polish Texans, Mazurkiewicz said.
“Blue Bell started in 1907 as a butter company and added ice cream a year later,” he said. “The people of Washington County (where Blue Bell is located) are half Germans and half Polish,” and Polish dairy farmers were involved in selling dairy products to Blue Bell from the start.
The first documented presence of Polish people in Texas took place in 1818 when they accompanied a French expedition near present day Liberty Texas, Mazurkiewicz said.
An unsuccessful Polish uprising against the Russian Empire in 1831 led to Polish refugees fleeing to the United States, and 43 of them went to New York, where they were recruited to serve in Sam Houston’s Texas army.
At least seven of those Polish soldiers were killed during the Battle of Goliad. Two brothers who later perished during the Goliad massacre sent letters to their family in Poland, providing an important historical record.
Other Poles served in Sam Houston’s army at the Battle of San Jacinto. A Polish musician played when the Texans charged the Mexican army. A Polish lieutenant colonel, Andrzej Felix Wardzinski, is credited with capturing Santa Anna after the Battle of San Jacinto.
“His name is inscribed along with Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin in the Texas Hall of Heroes in Dallas,” which was done during the Centennial Expo in 1936,” Mazurkiewicz said.
“Texas owes a great deal of gratitude to Wardzinski. We’re very proud to have someone of his stature honored almost 90 years ago.
Father Leopold Moczygemba, who led the settlement of Panna Maria, arrived in Galveston in 1852 and led Poles to begin the Panna Maria community in 1854.
“That is the first and oldest Polish settlement in the United States,” Mazurkiewicz said.
Although the Polish population of Chicago and New York is significantly larger than the Texas Polish population, because that’s where they were able to find jobs decades ago, Mazurkiewicz said Poles had a longer connection to Texas.
“There were 228,309 Texans of Polish ancestry according to the 2000 Census, and I believe there are even more today,” he said. “The most vibrant and active Polonia in the United States is in the great state of Texas.
“If Texas Polonia is to survive, we must work together as one, including new and old acting together. We must also involve our youth. There are a lot of exciting things about Polish heritage in Texas, and we are finding out more every day.”
