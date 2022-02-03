The State Archives, part of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission announced recently the digitization of 79,608 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Right of Way records dating from 1913 to 2017.
These records are now available in the Texas Digital Archive, where they can be searched, browsed, viewed, and downloaded by members of the public at no charge.
To better facilitate online access to the comprehensive and ever-growing set of TxDOT Right of Way records, the State Archives has also created a customized search option. On this search page, users can select from the range of currently available districts, counties, and conveyance types.
The Right of Way Division coordinates the acquisition of land to build, widen, or enhance highways, provides relocation assistance when needed, and coordinates utility adjustments, as well as the disposition and leasing of surplus real property owned by TxDOT.
The TxDOT Right of Way records include conveyances, maps, and titles for property. These records are part of an ongoing digitization project by TxDOT with TSLAC’s State and Local Records Management Division and the State Archives that began with the Austin District records.
So far, the project has digitized more than 15 terabytes of material consisting of about 580,000 total files (including masters, of which more than 78,000 represent unique record images for public access).
The Texas Digital Archive now makes more than five million records of state government, as well as business, family, and organizational papers, prints and photographs, artifacts, audio, and video available for free online at www.tsl.texas.gov/texasdigitalarchive, with more being added every day.
Information provided by the Texas State Library