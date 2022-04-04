The TexStar Federal Credit Union held its 15th annual Membership Meeting on Tuesday, March 15, at the Karnes City Columbus Hall.
As the first annual meeting since the onset of COVID-19, the event consisted of several reports, including a detailed manager’s report given by TexStar Federal Credit Union Manager Ronald R. Hyde, followed by an awards presentation that honored several longtime board members.
After announcing the union’s board members, Hyde began his report by saying, “In the three years since we last met in person for our Annual Meeting the world, the country and the economic upheaval and disruption due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through all of this period of uncertainty, the Credit Union has maintained its usual conservative style of conducting business.
“We have not taken any drastic action to try and adjust to every shift in economic conditions. We believe that this philosophy has served us well.”
Hyde explained that over the last three-year period, TexStar has had an average number of 110 new loans per year, and that while this number isn’t all that exceptional, the loans for the most part have been well vetted and are being repaid and that the dollar amount of new loans has averaged roughly $1.5 million each year, with that average expected to improve in 2022.
“The Credit Union has managed to survive in one of the most disruptive economic periods that many of us can remember,” Hyde concluded. “We expect to be in the business of serving our members for many more years.”
Afterwards, several awards were presented, including to Jan Anderson, of Kenedy, for her 42 years of service on the TexStar FCU board of directors, serving as secretary for most of those years. In 2020, Anderson was elected treasurer of the board.
Sam Kotara, Henrietta Fenner and Adela Davila (posthumously) were also recipients of awards during the annual meeting.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•