Three Bs and an A

KARNES COUNTY – If the Texas Education Association (TEA) gave out report cards, the four Karnes County school districts would have made the honor roll. All four districts received overall scores of ‘B’ or better.
The Falls City ISD received ‘A’s” across the board on the scaled score given by TEA. An overall mark of 97 gave the district a top rating.
“We received an A rating and a 97 scale score two years in a row,” said Superintendent Todd Pawelek
“Our goal as a school is to push our students to reach their max potential in whatever they are doing. This expectation of excellence is what makes Falls City a special place and I could not be more proud to be part of it.”
Pawelek attributes the scores to the hard work the district puts in all year long.
“Falls City ISD is one of the top rated schools in the state because of the continued hard work and dedication of our staff, students and the community. Our Beaver success is truly a team effort and we are so thankful to receive this recognition from TEA,” Pawelek said.
An 85 overall rating for the Runge ISD is a big improvement from last year’s overall mark of 68.
“Runge Independent School District is very proud to have earned a B in the 2019 accountability ratings. The staff and students worked extremely hard this year to bring the rating up from a 68 last year (2018) to an 85 this year. That is a 17-point improvement. Even though I am interim superintendent, I am so proud to be a part of the successes this year,” said Interim Superintendent Linda Bettin.
The B grade is a great improvement but Bettin and the district are looking for more.
“The Runge ISD trustees are very supportive of the school and also very proud of the progress being made. However, the success doesn’t stop at a B. The principal and teachers are already hard at work in providing the best possible education for all students,” Bettin said.
The Karnes City ISD acknowledged a slight improvement from last year, but felt the grades are not the only things that matter within the district.
“Yes, the rise in our assigned letter grade to a B reflects improvement in test scores. However, no matter what letter grade the state assigns KCISD, our staff will always be committed to helping our kids overcome any obstacle to learning,” said Dr. Jeanette Winn Moczygemba, superintendent.
The KCISD superintendent believes the scoring or rating system is somewhat flawed.
“As I’ve stated before, the A-F accountability system has its flaws and contains some major biases against poverty and diversity. An increasing amount of data exists to support that claim,” Moczygemba said.
“The system in essence pits one school district against another. We are not in a competition with our neighbors. Some of us have greater challenges to overcome than others, and the only way to improve our schools is to work together to capitalize on our collective strengths and to overcome our limitations.”
Overall, the KCISD is interested in the students more than just achieving a good test score.
“The Karnes City ISD community has much to be proud of, with the tremendous commitment our instructional staff demonstrates each day to our students. Our mission is much more than just teaching curriculum. It’s about making a positive impact on children in more ways than can be measured by a standardized test and a letter grade,” Moczygemba said.
Kenedy ISD improved its overall rating from an 82 to an 84 this year.
“We kept our overall B rating, while also improved our Student Achievement score from a C to a B. We definitely are proud of gaining in that area,” said Superintendent Diana Barrera Ugarte.
“Additionally, we kept our B in the Relative Performance category. However, we declined in Closing the Gaps and in Academic Growth. When we look at our district, we were able to maintain our B, which is a good thing. However, we know we have some work to do at each of our campuses.”
The district has made changes in personnel at their campuses and the changes are already paying dividends, according to Ugarte.
“We have made some changes that we know are going to pay off for us. KISD has added an assistant principal to Kenedy Elementary School, Katie Wiatrek. She and Principal Joyce Homeyer are the dynamic duo of our elementary campus. They, along with KHS and KMS, will be sharing student achievement data and reports with Mrs. Barrera, Mrs. Witte and Mr. Casner, and then they will turn it around and share the reports with the board throughout the year,” Ugarte said.
“This new accountability structure will ensure that we have a better grasp on how are students are progressing through the year.”
There were also changes at the high school level for the district in both administrative and leadership.
“We have a new administrative structure and new leadership at our secondary campuses. The campuses will remain separate entities, but are organized and led by one administrative team,” Ugarte said.
“Our principal, Felicia Gibson, and Assistant Principal Anthony Warzecha have been an amazing team. The energy and enthusiasm they bring to our district is absolutely infectious. We believe that this change will allow us to unify both campuses and utilize both human resources and fiscal resources in a much more effective manner that will result in increasing student achievement.
“Our secondary students and teachers have been praising the new leadership team, raving that it feels very different than it has felt before. The climate and culture of our campuses has shifted in a new direction that is both refreshing and exciting,” Ugarte said.