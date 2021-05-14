The Karnes County Christian Thrift Center, Inc. is back in business ready to help feed and clothe those in need.
Although patrons may find their new favorite vintage accessory, bridesmaid dress or red, white and blue décor for Memorial Day, the KCCTC is not a resale shop.
“This is our way to make monetary funds so we can help those in need,” said Cathy Jurgajtis, KCCTC Vice President. “We use these funds to give back to our community with our outreach program (The Basket), and we want to continue building on resources and ways to help anyone in our county that needs it.”
The KCCTC is a non-profit organization and thrift store located at 110 N. Second St. in Kenedy.
The building is filled with clothing and shoes for men, women and children, jewelry, housewares, small appliances, books, games, toys and more.
The center also recently began stocking a non-perishable food pantry called “The Basket” that specifically helps those in need.
Christina Havron, who is responsible for the new initiative said the program works based on referrals and applications and is growing.
“We served six families last week,” said Havron. “We want to be able to help people who may have recently experienced a disaster or need assistance feeding their children. We try our best to fill their boxes with things they like so we’re not wasteful and they can eat food they actually enjoy.”
The Basket also helps with toiletries and other items on a twice-monthly basis, by appointment or on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. depending on availability of items.
Joni Huwe, a devoted volunteer said her grandmother was instrumental in creating the KCCTC and would be proud of the team effort brought by everyone to keep it going.
“As it started growing, it was important to involve all the other local churches,” said Huwe. “I’m happy we’re able to get it going again, and I hope we can help people all over our county who need it the most.”
The KCCTC hosted a meeting with the Karnes County Ministerial Alliance on April 27 to strengthen relationships with area churches and share goals and resources.
Volunteer Coordinator Lynn Buehring said along with donations, the organization could also use more adult and youth volunteers to help with various tasks around the store and even at home.
“We appreciate all the help we can get,” said Buehring. “We have an application process and different tasks from sorting hangers and pricing items to sorting jewelry at home. It’s about to get busy in the summer, and this is an inspiring place to work.”
Buehring said it was important for her volunteers to arrive early so they could begin with a prayer and often offer prayers and a sincere listening ear to patrons who may have a certain melancholy while shopping.
“We have an inspiration jar at the counter, and customers can take any inspirational laminated poster on the wall home with them,” said Buehring. “We want to put Jesus Christ in everyone’s home. You think you’re the one helping, but they are the ones blessing you.”
More information on the KCCTC can be found on their Facebook page.
Hours are Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for shopping.
The center is closed from shopping Monday through Wednesday for restocking, organizing, and accepting donations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations can be made Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•