The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) has announced the next in its Coastal Energy Series: South Texas Roundup luncheons will be held in George West, Thursday, Sept. 8.
The luncheon, which provides an opportunity for networking and knowledge sharing, will be held at The Barn at Katzfey, 199 County Road 440, George West.
This third installment of the popular luncheon series comes to the Eagle Ford region in partnership with the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable (STEER).
The program will begin at 11 a.m. with registration and networking. The welcome is 11:45 a.m. followed by the keynote speaker at 12:05 p.m.
Attendees will hear from Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright and other guest speakers who will share unique perspectives on key topics and issues facing Texas’ Coastal Bend and Eagle Ford regions.
Table sponsorships are available for $500. Sponsorship benefits include (1) table for eight and recognition in promotional materials during the event. Please contact Neal Carlton at ncarlton@txoga.org for more information.
Information courtesy of TXOGA and STEER