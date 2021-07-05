When it comes to working to help save the Texas horned lizard from extinction and documenting where it lives, Jamie Killian, a Texas Parks & Wildlife biologist, is on a mission.
Killian, who is based in Wilson County, is working on a horned toad project as part of her master’s degree work through the University of Texas at San Antonio. Killian is seeking the assistance of local residents and wants them to report horned lizard sightings either by calling her or by entering information into the iNaturalist social network. She is focusing on horned toad habitat and has also served as a consultant for the horned lizard habitat in the Escondido Creek Parkway.
TCU to Karnes connection
Dean Williams, a biology professor at Texas Christian University, is another horned lizard expert who is focusing his skills on protecting the elusive reptile.
Williams’ work has frequently brought him to Karnes County, which is still a hotbed for the horned toads despite all the development that has occurred locally over the years. Kenedy is known as the Horned Toad Capital of Texas, and for years Williams has been bringing TCU students to the area to study the endangered species. TCU’s study aims to help bring back the state’s dwindling horned toad population.
Local support
Staying in contact with both Williams and Killian is local dentist Wade Phelps, a member of the local Rotary Club. Williams recently spoke to the club about his work in the area.
“The TCU horned toad scientists have been doing field studies in Karnes County for the last eight years,” Phelps said. They visited Karnes County in June and will return to the area in July and August to gather more information.
Phelps sent a link to information from TCU that notes that “horned toads are found at higher densities in Kenedy and Karnes City than in natural areas. Is it because there is less predation in small towns?”
A study concluded the answer is yes – the horned toads encounter fewer predators than in Kenedy and Karnes City than they do in the wild.
“What got me interested in the horned lizards is that I am a biologist assigned to Karnes and Wilson counties, and they have been prevalent in this area,” Killian said. “When I work with landowners and do site visits, it’s great because there’s an almost universal love and appreciation that people have for the horned lizards. People have a lot of affection for them.”
If anyone sees a horned lizard and its scat (droppings), there are three ways they can notify Killian so she can enter the information into a record.
“The most popular way is to text me (at 830-480-9043) and provide a physical address,” Killian said. “People can also email me (Jamie.Killian@tpwd.texas.gov) or they can create an account at iNaturalist and report the data there.”
Making a difference
Killian said any information people have about horned lizards in the area is helpful.
“What has been interesting to me – I have gotten a lot of response from people who used to see them a lot and they no longer see them,” she said. “In addition to confirmed sightings, we want to know where horned lizards once were but people don’t find them any more. That information is important, too.
“I’ve talked to people who have grown up here and remember what things were like just 15 or 20 years ago, and that’s not very long in the grand scheme of things. It’s interesting to note how things have changed. The San Antonio Zoo has a breeding population of horned lizards and plans to release them into the wild in the future. A lot of people are interested in this and would love to have the lizards back on their property.”
Food, habitat are key
The reason the horned lizards are still thriving in some areas and have seemingly vanished from others is in large part related to their food source.
“There’s a lot that we don’t know but studies show the prevalence of horned lizards is pretty closely related to harvester ants,” Killian said. “They can adjust their diet, but having harvester ants and leaf cutter ants on your property along with a lot of insect diversity helps provide a good food source for them.”
While pesticides are often used to control the fire ant population, they can also kill native ants which in turn poisons horned lizards, so Killian cautioned against overuse of pesticides and in where they are applied.
The type of plants on one’s property also has a big impact on horned lizards, Killian said.
“They need native grasses and some sort of cover for protection from extreme temperatures. If it gets over 80 to 85 degrees, it is too hot and they need shade to protect themselves.”
The cuteness factor
One of the things Killian said she enjoys most about studying the reptiles and talking about them is the strong positive feedback she gets from people.
“Kenedy in the horned lizard capital of Texas and everybody loves the horned lizard, and that’s not a common thing for most reptiles,” she said. “They are small but have been able to survive and they have that distinctive spiked head and body that is unique. You can catch and hold them and they are harmless enough. They are cute.
“One thing that’s interesting about them is they know the difference between venomous and nonvenomous snakes, They will flee from a venomous snake but will stand their ground with nonvenomous ones. If it sees a human or coyote the lizard will usually remain still and only run if it has to.”
Sustaining benefits
Killian said people’s reports about horned lizards have been vital to her research.
“They can be incredibly hard to spot, so that’s why I wanted to get reports from the public,” she said. “People usually see them when they aren’t looking for them. Those reports have been my saving grace – I have gotten information about 30 local sightings. Without that response, I wouldn’t have the data to report any kind of research. The community is the reason why I have any information at all, and I’m very grateful for that.
“This is a study that I want to benefit local people, to provide information on possible release locations for the future. It’s a study that I hope is able to live on and serve as a guide for the area horned lizard population.”
