Top Cop: Pham named Officer of Year

Although he’s only been with the Kenedy Police Department for about a year, Jesse Pham has already made a strong positive impact on the department, and was recently named officer of the year.
“Jesse came to us from Bruceville-Eddy, but he wanted to be closer to family in San Antonio,” said Kenedy Police Chief Rick Ashe. “The main thing that stands out about him is his work ethic. The guys all look up to him. He works real hard and anything we’ve asked him to do he’s jumped up and done.”
Pham has 10 years experience in law enforcement, having worked as a constable in the Houston area before making his way to Central Texas and, finally, South Texas.
Asked what attributes Pham had that led to him being hired by the Kenedy PD, Ashe said it was clear from the start that Pham had the character traits to be a great officer for the community.
“From the very beginning, his work ethic and his attitude were great,” Ashe said. “As soon as he got here he started helping and mentoring the younger guys.”
The officer of the year award is determined by a vote of each member of the department.
Pham said he appreciates the confidence his fellow officers have in him.
“I was extremely happy because this was the first time I received the officer of the year award voted by the police officers that are working with me,” he said.
Pham was born in Vietnam and came to the Texas with his family when he was a child.
“I was born in South Vietnam,” he said. “In 2002, I immigrated to the United States of America at the age of 12. I had been living in Houston from 2002 to 2018.”
After graduating from Chavez High School in 2007, he attended Houston Community College.
Becoming a police officer was a longtime dream, he said.
“I have always wanted to be a police officer since I was 5 years old,” Pham said. “Part of this was because of watching Hong Kong movies about policing when I was young. In 2007 when I attended Houston Community College, I told my college counselor that I wanted to be a police officer and she helped me sign up for criminal justice classes. I enrolled in the police academy after receiving my associate degree in criminal justice in 2010.”
The opportunity to help people is what he said he enjoys most about law enforcement.
“I came from Vietnam and law enforcement in that country is very different,” Pham said. “Long story short, law enforcement in the United States of America gave me the chance to truly serve the public and enforce the laws.”
Pham has found interesting ways to continue improving his English-speaking skills, he said.
“Because English is my second language, I continue to practice my English daily through several methods for continuous improvement,” Pham said. “One of the methods that helped me to learn English better is through writing novels. After writing several crappy English novels for self-amusement. I have recently published an ongoing novel named Twin Soul on webnovel.com.
