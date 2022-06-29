Harley Fetterman had fewer years to share his joy for living in person than many receive. Only 18 when he died of complications from cancer in July 2016, today he is remembered and celebrated by those who loved him as they carry on valuable work in his name.
That celebration continues poignantly July 2, as organizers, volunteers and friends of Harley present the Harley’s Wallet Inaugural Golf Tournament and later that day, Harley’s 2022 Birthday Bash and Casino Night, to benefit the children of Central and South Texas, especially.
Beth Freeborn, Harley’s mother and one of the nonprofit’s founders, said, in her son’s memory, it is “all about the kids,” — the children and families who will eventually benefit from the outpouring of support for these events.
For the golf tournament, participants will tee off at 9 a.m. at the Mesquite Golf Course, 114 County Road 455, Three Rivers. The cost for the tournament and its 2-Man Scramble is $100 per person. This entry fee also includes a steak dinner later at the Birthday Bash and Casino Night. Golfers do receive a meal with their entrance fee but for those wanting to sample some of the Casino night offerings, there is an additional $10 fee. There are prizes for best score and special hole prizes and everyone putts blindfolded on the last hole. Hole sponsorship is still available for the golf tournament.
The casino games and music portions of the weekend are from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Barn at Katzfey Ranches, an historic working ranch located at 199 County Road 440, George West. Tickets for the Birthday Bash and Casino Night are $50 per person and $400 for a table of 10.
A catered steak dinner by Katzfey Ranches with live music performed by family friend and locally celebrated musician Tyler McCumber and his band will bring the festivities to life after a day of golf. Those choosing to attend the evening events will enjoy door prize opportunities, casino games, an online silent auction, raffle and 50/50.
Freeborn, a 1983 graduate of Texas A&M University, brings her years of business expertise to the successful pursuit of keeping Harley’s dreams alive and contributing to a better life for Texas children. She said the family, including her husband, Kevin, have strong roots in George West and also, McMullen County. The choice of location for the tournament and casino night taps into that hometown pride, she said.
Funds raised from these two events go to bringing assistance throughout the year to children and their families dealing with cancer and visual medical challenges and illness in Texas communities. Monthly gift card offerings for food and other family resources are just a few of the ways the non-profit brings its message of hope to children. Born in 1998, Harley lost his sight and fought cancer for 13 years, all the while maintaining a positive outlook and sense of outreach that brought others into his circle, his mother said.
“He was five, a tumor” affected his optic nerve, Freeborn said, explaining that from this initial diagnosis, his life would be on another path, different from what children should expect.
This first tumor caused his initial visual impairment. The young boy then underwent two sets of chemotherapy, the first for approximately 14 months and the second, 9 months.
Still, Harley brought optimism into his world though more medical trials were on his doorstep. At 15, Freeborn said her son was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), which she said likely was associated with one of the chemotherapy treatments. MDS requires a bone marrow transplant for any hope of a cure and the family started the process of finding a donor for Harley. In the early winter of 2016, Harley’s senior year at James Bowie High School in Austin, he was diagnosed with AML leukemia. Plans were initiated at this point to schedule him for a haploid bone marrow transplant using Freeborn’s cells. Despite five months of effort to bring that to fruition, Harley lost his fight and died at Texas Children’s Hospital.
“When he was going through all this,” Harley never slowed down, working with charities and local hospitals, speaking on radio programs, and taking an active interest in being a champion for the causes he was learning about first-hand, Freeborn said.
She said her son met adversity with “courage and grace,” learning braille and participating in and becoming a champion at the Central Texas Regional Braille Challenge. Whenever he was healthy enough to attend, he would shine in the competition, including becoming a finalist for nine of 12 years of attending. Harley won third place in 2013 and second place in 2015. He did qualify for the challenge in 2016, but sadly, that chance was not afforded him.
His mother said her young son had dreams for the future that included designing new technologies that would facilitate braille use in more modern and efficient directions. He was often asked to present his knowledge and ideas with respect to braille technologies. His mother said Harley took a strong stand for giving back to those who had opened their hearts and resources go him during his illnesses.
“He was very much numbers and patterns oriented,” and she is certain, if he had lived, those interests would have generated the inventions he thought would improve lives.
During his brief 18 years, Harley spoke at Relays for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society, assisted with Make-A-Wish and the Miracle Network. Annually, he and his father would each shave their head to raise funds for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation that benefits childhood cancer research. He was a friend of the National Federation of the Blind (NFB) and NFB of Texas. He was no stranger to Austin and advocacy for the blind through his testifying at the Texas legislature for bills concerning blind services in the state.
He would even be asked to present technology training for new teachers of visual impairment at the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (TSBVI).
“He was a pretty smart kid,” Freeborn said, with pride in her voice. “He was very capable and traveled by himself. A lot of people don’t know that. He would fly by himself. He had wanted to go to college.” He had put off college applications waiting to see what the bone marrow transplant procedure might bring for him. After he died, she said the family found his wallet and in it, there was $240. Freeborn said they thought it was from gifts he may have received from his graduation from Bowie High School in Austin. The idea to create a nonprofit in Harley’s name was born of that discovery and the thought, that from $240, perhaps, Harley could continue to bring change and comfort to those with cancer and other illnesses.
