While the summer may seem to be winding down, there are still opportunities to enjoy the outdoor markets presented in the community.
The Karnes County Trade Days Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 13, at the Escondido Creek Parkway, 701 N. 5th St., Kenedy. Organizers are encouraging the public to attend and support local small businesses.
Shopping, food and information booths will be set up at the market. There are no booth fees and interested vendors may check out the Facebook page for additional information.