Karnes City is one step closer to expanding its walking trail, awarding a bid to Liska Construction Inc. for $289,890 for phase B of the city parks trail project.
The city had received two other bids for the project – one for $358,480 and another for $381,657.18.
Mayor Leroy Skloss asked when Liska could start work on the trail, and a company representative said it would begin “as soon as possible.”
Once work begins, the project is expected to take about 90 days to complete. One of the potential modifications Skloss asked about was lowering the trail to alleviate some of the lawn maintenance nearby.
It was also noted that the Karnes City High School cross country team was scheduled to host an event at the park the last week in August, but the representative from Liska said equipment could be moved to so that the students are not disrupted by construction work.
Skloss said a $60,000 donation from the San Antonio River Authority and a $45,000 donation from Karnes County will be added to the city’s funds to help complete the project.
County engineer Wayne Geisler has also offered to donate his services to help coordinate design work, saving the city additional money.
“I was very pleased with how the numbers turned out – we can be off and running (on the project) in no time,” he said.
Liska Construction is based in Karnes City, which was another positive factor in its selection, along with it being the low bidder.
“I feel like if it’s a local company (in charge of the work), it will be done right,” said Councilwoman Lillian Lyssy.
The new section of concrete trail will be 8 feet wide and 6 inches thick, and will run from the ball fields toward a maintenance yard before turning and connecting with another section of trail.
City leaders have also talked about the possibility of building an amphitheater at the park.
