By Bruce Harper Karnes Countywide
KENEDY – Two drive by shootings were reported to the Kenedy police this past week.
The first incident was called in Tuesday, July 9, at 4:30 a.m.
“We had a complaint that shots were fired in the area of the 200 block of Runge,” said Kenedy Police Chief Richard Ashe.
“When our officers arrived, witnesses stated that several shots were fired into a residence on that block.”
No injuries were reported for the incident and the only description given was that of a red or brown colored vehicle leaving the area, possibly a suburban or similar type of vehicle. The second shooting was called in Friday morning at approximately 3 a.m.
“The complaint came in as shots fired in the area of First Street and Dailey,” said Ashe.
This time there was a victim. He mentioned he was riding his bicycle when a vehicle drove up behind him and its occupants fired several shots. The victim was not injured. The suspects’ vehicle was described as an older, dark colored pickup truck with loud exhaust pipes.
Anyone with information on these two incidents can contact the Kenedy Police Department or Karnes County Crime Stoppers.