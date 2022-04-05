Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced recently that his office will is accepting submissions for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition. The Office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez will accept submissions until Monday, April 25.
Student submissions will be placed on display in the district and the winning pieces from each Congressional District will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel for 11 months. Congressional Art District First Place winners may be eligible to receive a $3,000 per year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), should they apply and be accepted for enrollment. Accepted students may be eligible for additional scholarships based on their academic credentials, documented awards and recognition, extracurricular activities, volunteer or professional experience and talents
“Each year, the Congressional Art Competition allows students across the 15th District of Texas to showcase their talents and passion through their works of art,” stated Congressman Gonzalez. “I look forward to seeing our students’ passion and creativity shine through their works of art.”
The congressman encouraged all eligible participants to design, create, and submit artwork for consideration.
For further information on the competition, submission deadline, rules, and eligibility, please visit gonzalez.house.gov/services/art-competition or contact Javier Bustos in the McAllen District Office at 956-682-5545.
Information provided by the Office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez