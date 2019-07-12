Contributed information
KARNES CITY – The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved $150,000 for improvements at the Kenedy Regional Airport.
The funds will be used to prepare an airport layout plan and a project consultant is expected to be selected this summer.
Project costs will be funded through the city of Kenedy and TxDOT’s Aviation Facilities Grant Program, which preserves and improves the state’s general aviation system.
This year, TxDOT expects to provide about $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. About 275 community airports in Texas, are eligible for funding.
Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
For more information, contact Rickey.Dailey@txdot.gov or 361-808-2544.