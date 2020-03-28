KARNES COUNTY – In the March 12 edition of the Karnes Countywide, information regarding roadways stated in a presentation from Texas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Rickey Dailey was incorrect.
TxDOT will move the barrier away from the awning to prevent it from getting hit along with adding a lower profile type crash cushion to help with visibility off the county road.
The project on SH 72 is from DeWitt County to Kenedy.
South of Falls City on U.S. Highway 181 there is an upcoming job for concrete structural repair on the San Antonio River bridge.
Bridge work on FM 81 south of Runge is currently underway.