Safety concerns were the primary focus when the decision was made to remove a large oak tree at the intersection of Highways 80 and 81 in Helena, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The tree was cut down on Feb. 2 after options were considered to preserve the tree, said Rickey Dailey, a spokesman for the TxDOT office in Corpus Christi.
“During this project’s design phase there were options considered that might have allowed the tree to stay in place,” he said. “A guardrail was considered that would have been placed around the tree, but there was not enough room for it and it would have blocked access for an adjacent property owner.
“Our primary duty is safety, and in the end it was determined that the tree was a safety concern. The trunk was about three feet away from the edge of the pavement.”
The tree blocked the view of cross traffic on Highway 80 and also partially blocked a traffic signal, Dailey said.
“At the request of the landowner we did leave some smaller trees in place along the fence line, but there was no way to safely preserve the largest tree,” he said.
The average daily traffic count through the intersection is nearly 1,800 vehicles per day, Dailey added.
“The work being done in that area is part of an energy sector project along about a six-mile section of Highway 81,” he said. “The road is being widened in places to make the road safer, and it’s an $8.5 million project that started (in late January).”
TxDOT Area Project Engineer Nick Novasad did talk with the landowner “very early in the design phase of the project but he made it clear there were no guarantees” the tree could be preserved, Dailey said. “We do try to work with landowners whenever possible.”
Multiple 18-wheelers have run off the road at the intersection and have taken out light poles on the opposite side of the road from the tree, Dailey said, adding that if the trucks had hit the tree instead, the results could have been deadly.
“Our light poles are designed to break away, but the tree was an unprotected fixed object, so if the trucks had hit it instead, there could have been a disastrous outcome.”
Regarding the historic nature of the tree, Dailey said TxDOT representatives checked into that, but were unable to find any documentation designated the tree as a historic landmark.
