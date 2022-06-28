A local destination where local shop owners, community organizations and crafters may showcase their talents, services and products as well as offering the public a new place to gather and meet throughout the year is motivating the organizers bringing Karnes County Trade Days into existence.
The first event was held in June and the next installment is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, July 9, at the Escondido Creek Parkway, 701 N. 5th St., Kenedy, according to Samantha Pedraza, owner of Pedraza’s Pastries. She is a keen advocate for assisting fellow entrepreneurs.
Trade Days is envisioned as an opportunity as well as a regular event for those seeking to improve the status of their businesses. She said they want it to be more than a farmers’ market and 12 vendors have already confirmed their attendance in July.
Additionally, the community benefits because it offers a summer moment where families and friends may get together and enjoy the day in each other’s company, not easy during Texas summers.
“The goal of Trade Days is community involvement,” she said. Embroidered items, baked goods, boutique clothing, wood crafts, jewelry, home decor, numbers handmade children’s clothing, bows, beef jerky, jams and jellies, honey, soaps and lotions, candles, kettle corn, food trucks and more are all just the tip of the iceberg for what one may encounter at Trade Days, she explained. It is also a perfect venue for local schools and community organizations to share information and recruit volunteers.
Beyond summer, Karnes County Trade Days has the potential to extend a business opportunity for local businesses and organizations during the peak holiday months that run from October through Christmas, she said, key times that can make the difference between a business succeeding or failing.
To encourage participation, she said organizers “are not changing booth fees” and are encouraging new vendor applications in advance of the July event. Those working to bring Karnes County Trade Days into a more recognizably permanent event are hoping the July date will see an even greater response than the previous month. There were 17 vendors at the June 11 event and with marketing and reaching out, she said that number is going to grow. “There were three different information booths,” set up that day as well, she said.
“I am a native. Born and raised here,” Pedraza said. Like many young people, she decided to spread her wings and left the area for a decade, getting married, having children. She and her husband, Donovan, decided it was time to come home with their four children to enjoy the quality of life Karnes County offers families.
That was four years ago and she said she noticed that there were few places for entrepreneurs to sell products or market their services. Brick and mortar stores are expensive and for many are not an option, she said.
She started a baking business essentially from scratch, using family recipes, assisted by her sister, carving out her own niche to market her “light and airy” kolaches, cookies and cinnamon rolls, among other products. She called her cottage business Pedraza’s Pastries and designed a look and a logo to go with her gameplay for success. Her products are readily promoted on Facebook and social media, and in the process, she learned what it takes to be a viable business in 2022.
“I love to bake,” she said, noting that she won a third place ribbon in high school for cookies, though at the time, she had dreams of becoming a scientist. Sometimes, it is a different kind of success that can generate the motivation to want to do more, she added. For example, over the next several weeks, her entrepreneurial baking skills will be on display at Falls City Market, June 25; the Runge Fourth of July events on July 2; and then back to Karnes County Trade Days, with the second installment in July.
Pedraza’s acumen and willingness to undertake the challenge of starting a business also taught her to think outside the box, considering that there was a way to help others trying to do what she had done. She came to the conclusion that success can be extended to bringing other businesses along with her on this journey. She said she started to “float ideas” in the market. In December of last year, she said she reached out to the broader community and found positive feedback and support from the San Antonio River Authority.
“They bit immediately,” she said, rising to the challenge that Pedraza had placed on the table. “They helped me tremendously.”
Others have helped including local photographer Joni Huwe who captured images of the first Trade Days that are now part of the social media presence for the event.
Pedraza said that help is necessary because putting together Trade Days involves a far more complicated set of procedures than just sending out a call for people to meet at the parkway to put up tents or set up trucks.
“Surprising that there are legalities,” Pedraza said, noting that to qualify to participate as a vendor, she lets people know what is involved with respect to paperwork and requirements set in place by the state of Texas. “Taxes, licensing, these fall back on me,” Pedraza said, defining how important the details are to creating business opportunities that may embrace many in the community. She explained that she cannot sell kolache with cream cheese filling because it requires different licensing and certifications. Every detail matters in events such as this, she said. “I play by the rules,” and in that, she has the capacity to assist others in having a better experience as a business owner in rural Texas.
“I walk them through that” aspect of participating as a vendor, she said. Many who she assists tell her that they never would have known they were out of compliance without her taking them into a more professional stance with regard to their own projects.
For example, the San Antonio River Authority handled insurance coverage for the Trade Days, supporting that process 100%, Pedraza said. That alone allowed her to move forward and to reach out “to small businesses like myself.” It was illuminating for her to discover how a lack of information is still present in the entrepreneurial community. People don’t understand their tax obligations or how to put themselves legally in the right position for small businesses in Texas, Pedraza said.
Like any new venture, there were some early hiccups. The first Trade Day in June saw hotter than normal temperatures and the organizers chose to end the event a bit early due to the extreme heat, she said. It was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and with 105 degrees showing on the thermometer, it was necessary to end early. For July, Trade Days will start earlier in the day and end earlier, with adjustments made for times moving through the year to take into consideration weather and other concerns.
For information on participating as a vendor or to set up an information booth, email karnescountytradedays@gmail.com.
•baudet@mysoutex.com•