Karnes County held its primary elections on Tuesday, March 1. With 15 precincts reported a total of 2,229 votes, the following are the unofficial results of the contested races from election day, including early voting and absentee ballot results.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 15
Republican
• Steve Schmuker, Jr., 125 votes or 7.23%
• Aizar Cavazos, 9 votes or .52%
• Mauro Garza, 160 votes or 9.26%
• Monica De La Cruz, 932 votes or 53.94%
• Vangela Churchill, 9 votes or .52%
• Ryan Krause, 284 votes or 16.44%
• Sara Canady, 168 votes or 9.72%
• Angela Juarez, 8 votes or .46%
• John C. Lerma, 33 votes or 1.91%
Democratic
• Michelle Vallejo, 109 or 33.33%
• Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina, 47 votes or 15.67%
• Eliza Alvarado, 20 votes or 6.67%
• Ruben Ramirez, 78 votes or 26%
• Julio Garza, 27 votes or 9%
• John Villarreal Rigney, 19 votes or 6.33%
GOVERNOR
Republican
• Gov. Greg Abbott, 1,389 votes or 75.16%
• Rick Perry, 66 votes of 3.57%
• Don Huffines, 112 votes or 6.06%
• Chad Prather, 104 votes of 5.63%
• Allen B. West, 138 votes or 7.47%
• Danny Harrison, 15 votes or .81%
• Paul Belew, 2 votes or .11%
• Kandy Kaye Horn, 22 votes or 1.19%
Democratic
• Beto O’Rourke, 252 votes or 79.75%
• Michael Cooper, 23 votes or 7.28%
• Rich Wakeland, 9 votes or 2.85%
• Joy Diaz,16 votes or 5.06%
• Innocencio (Inno) Barrientez, 16 votes or 5.06%
LT. GOVERNOR
Republican
• Daniel Miller, 98 votes or 5.69%
• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 1,383 votes or 80.36%
• Aaron Sorrells, 70 votes or 4.07%
• Trayce Bradford, 72 votes or 4.18%
• Todd M. Bullis, 57 votes or 3.31%
• Zach Vance, 41 votes or 2.38%
Democratic
• Michelle Beckley, 111 votes or 37.88%
• Mike Collier, 122 votes or 41.64%
• Carla Brailey, 60 votes or 20.48%
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican
• George P. Bush, 494 votes or 27.51%
• Eva Guzman, 156 votes or 8.69%
• Louie Gohmert, 231 votes or 12.86%
• Ken Paxton, 915 votes or 50.95%
Democratic
• Mike Fields, 46 votes or 14.94%
• Lee Merritt, 27 votes or 8.77%
• Joe Jaworski, 51 votes or 16.56%
• S. “TBone” Raynor, 14 votes or 4.55%
• Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 170 votes or 55.19%
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Republican
• Glenn Hegar, 1454 votes or 90.48%
• Mark V. Goloby, 153 votes or 9.52%
Democratic
• Angel Luis Vega, 167 votes or 54.22%
• Tim Mahoney, 71 votes or 23.05%
• Janet T. Dudding, 70 votes or 22.73%
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Republican
• Weston Martinez, 81 votes or 5.20%
• Don W. Minton, 103 votes or 6.61%
• Tim Westley, 469 votes or 30.10%
• Rufus Lopez, 48 votes or 3.08%
• Jon Spiers, 259 votes or 16.62%
• Ben Armenta, 23 votes or 1.48%
• Victor Avila
• Dawn Buckingham, 522 votes or 33.50%
Democratic
• Michael Lange, 63 votes or 21.14%
• Jinny Suh, 27 votes or 9.06%
• Sandragrace Martinez, 159 votes or 53.36%
• Jay Kleberg, 49 votes or 16.44%
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Republican
• Sid Miller, 1088 votes or 65.98%
• James White, 416 votes or 25.23%
• Carey A. Counsil, 145 votes or 8.79%
Democratic
• Susan Hays, 248 votes or 83.78%
• Ed Ireson, 48 votes or 16.22%
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Republican
• Sarah Strogner, 177 votes or 11.32%
• Dawayne Tipton, 178 votes or 11.39%
• Marvin “Sarge” Summers, 203 votes or 12.99%
• Wayne Christian, 720 votes or 46.07%
• Tom Slocum, Jr., 285 votes or 18.23%
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PL. 9
• Evan Young, 816 votes or 55.70%
• David J. Schenck, 649 votes or 44.30%
JUSTICE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 5
• Scott Walker, 789 votes or 53.89%
• Clint Morgan, 675 votes or 46.11%
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DIST. 3
• Lana Jean Holland, 841 votes or 54.68%
• Ken Morrow, 697 votes or 45.32%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 31
• Ryan Guillen, 1033 votes or 60.27%
• Mike Monreal, 577 votes or 33.66%
• Alena Berlanga, 104 votes or 6.07%
DISTRICT JUDGE, 81ST JUDICIAL DISTRICT
• Jennifer Ebrom Dillingham, 1,113 votes or 61.46%
• Trent Rowell, 561 votes or 30.98%
• Sylivia Rodriguez137 votes or 7.56%
COUNTY JUDGE
• Wade J. Hedtke, 1474 votes or 79.85%
• Joe Baker, 372 votes or 20.15%
COUNTY TREASURER
• Vi Swierc, 1,140 votes or 62.81%
• Stacey Wishert Kelley, 675 votes or 37.19%
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Prop. 1 passed with 1,699 votes for and 101 against.
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Prop. 2 passed 1,388 votes for and 345 against.
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Prop. 3 passed with 1,636 votes for and 171 against.
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Prop. 4 passed with 1603 votes for and 177 against.
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Prop. 5 passed with 1,549 votes for and 217 against.
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Prop. 6 passed with 1,457 votes for and 259 against.
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Prop. 7 passed with 1,727 votes for and 53 against.
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Prop. 8 passed with 1,645 votes for and 127 against.
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Prop. 9 passed with 1,597 votes for and 199 against.
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Prop. 10 passed with 1,688 votes for and 94 against.
For more information on the March 1, elections, visit: https://www.co.karnes.tx.us/page/karnes.Elections .
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•