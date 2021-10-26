The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is currently seeking applicants for collegiate student internships across Texas. Student trainee positions include soil conservationists, rangeland management specialists and engineers.
The USDA NRCS works in close partnership with farmers, ranchers, forest managers, non-governmental organizations, local and state governments and other federal agencies to create and maintain healthy and productive working landscapes.
These Pathway positions are normally for two consecutive summers before graduation allowing students to work in the field and the office under the mentorship of USDA NRCS staff. The hours acquired can lead to being hired full time with the agency upon graduation.
NRCS employees help stewards of agricultural lands and non-industrial private forest lands plan and implement proven conservation systems through technical and financial assistance designed to enhance productivity, improve soil and water health and restore wetlands and wildlife habitat.
Pathways student summer internships open in Texas can be found on USAJobs by searching NRCS in Texas at www.usajobs.gov/.
For more information about NRCS and its conservation programs, visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.