Just after Christmas, the Kenedy Police Department reported that vandals had once again struck the decorative Christmas display at Gulley Park.
According to Kenedy Police Chief Rick Asche, Christmas lights and other displays, including the tree, were damaged as a result of the vandalism, which occurred over the Christmas holiday weekend.
“Basically what they did was they took a lot of the light bulbs out and broke them,” Asche said. “They also knocked over some other parts of the display there on the gazebo.”
Two juvenile suspects were quickly located.
“We’ve talked to their families,” said Asche. “And let’s just say we have dealt with it.”
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Kenedy has had to deal with similar acts of vandalism.
“In the past, we’ve had the same issue; some of the lights were broken, which is why we actually have surveillance cameras out there now.
“Anytime you put up something like that, for some reason, you always have to worry about people breaking and doing damage.”
If anyone has information about or witnesses any other vandalism incidents, please contact the Kenedy Police Department at 830-583-2225.
