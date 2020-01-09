KENEDY – Vandals struck at Joe Gulley Park after targeting construction equipment recently.
“I believe we got the report on Dec. 28 (2019),” Kenedy Police Department Chief Richard Ashe said.
“We don’t have any known suspects at this time.”
According to Chief Ashe, several pieces of construction equipment were damaged at the park.
“A vehicle had a broken window and fire extinguishers were sprayed on them,” Ashe said.
“I do not have a total value of the damage, but it will be several thousand dollars to replace all of the windows.”
As of press time, the equipment damaged has been repaired already, according to Ashe.
Authorities continue to search for any suspects involved with the vandalism.