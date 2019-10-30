Vandals strike Runge again, damaging equipment

RUNGE – Roughly one week after vandals struck a Veterans Memorial site near the public library, Runge Mayor Homer Lott found himself in a similar situation.
On Oct. 23, Lott found the old Runge High School field house building open with items stolen.
“For what,” Lott asked when questioned about the incident.
“I don’t know why anyone would do this?”
Lott immediately called the Karnes County Sheriff’s Department and deputies filed a report.
“These people go around looking to steal things they can take to a pawn shop,” Lott said.
“We cleaned up the area and put new locks on the doors.”
With the city of Runge locked down on fixing its infrastructure, resources for providing a police department isn’t an option.
“We have so many infrastructure issues right now we are dealing with,” Lott said.
“We just can’t have a city police department right now.”
Lott stated the old field house building is on the list of areas the city of Runge will add 16 new street lights in the near future.
“This will be a priority area when we add the new street lights,” Lott said.
All of the sports equipment damaged during the vandalism is salvageable, Lott said.
“There were a few trucks parked nearby and one of the trucks was vandalized also,” he said.
“Hopefully it doesn’t happen again after we put up lights and maybe I’ll put up a few cameras.”