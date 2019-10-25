Vandals targeting Runge Veterans Memorial site

RUNGE – Mayor Homer Lott is frustrated after continuously dealing with vandals at the Veterans Memorial site recently.
“It’s been going on for about a month and a half now,” Lott said.
“It’s happening every other week.”
Lott first realized a flag at the site was thrown on the ground.
Then, he started finding the flags broken.
“They even took a flag once,” he said.
The site used to have smaller flags lining the walkway leading up to the memorial, but vandals kept stealing them.
“I want whoever is doing this to know it’s not right what they are doing,” Lott said.
“They might not be from here. Whoever it is they don’t respect themselves. They don’t have any values.”
The site was erected in 1964 to honor veterans.
“This site represents all veterans,” Lott said.
“People come up here to sit down and pay their respects.”
With Veterans Day approaching, Lott stated he will not let the vandals stop him.
“It’s frustrating because I’m a veteran and they are messing with the American flag,” he said.
“I will think of ideas to prevent this from happening.”