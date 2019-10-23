We at the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce invite all Veterans to come to the 2nd Friday Breakfast on Nov. 8 at 7 a.m. at the Karnes City Knights of Columbus Building.
We would like to thank GEO Karnes County Detention Center for volunteering to sponsor this Veteran’s Day Breakfast and Encana for donating the water a second year in a row.
We also appreciate the Karnes City Knights of Columbus Club for the use of the building. This will be the fourth year that we’ve dedicated the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce’s 2nd Friday Breakfast in November to our Veterans.
We welcome all Veterans to allow us to honor them with a breakfast. We welcome all to come and visit with our Veterans, Elected Officials, Business and Community Leaders.
We would like to thank the Knights of Columbus for partnering with the Karnes City Chamber of Commerce in sponsoring the Senior Citizen Activity Day in September.
This month’s Senior Citizen’s Activity Day will be held on Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. and it will be sponsored by the St. Cornelius Altar Society.
The Indian Summer Heritage Festival is scheduled for October 26th in Helena, TX. This is a fundraiser for the Karnes County Historical Society with free fun and entertainment for the whole family.
I have raffle tickets at the Chamber office if interested in purchasing to help support with this event. Downtown Trick or Treat is almost here, Thursday, Oct. 31.
Just a few quick reminders of street closures downtown will begin at 5 p.m. from Market & Calvert to Bond & Calvert. We will work on beginning the Downtown Trick or Treat at 5:30 p.m.
We will have a photo booth sponsored by Mesquite Wealth Management Group, so therefore parents bring your cameras.
We will have vendors set up along the sidewalks as the same as last year to handout treats.
This is a child friendly event so therefore please use good judgement on costumes.
We ask that everyone that comes downtown, please walk in the same direction, to prevent congested areas on our sidewalks.
All children must be accompanied by a parent. We strive to make this event fun and safe for our community and we could not accomplish this unless we all worked together.
Thank you to the Members that have joined and/or renewed their memberships during the month of September include Commissioner Precinct 4 Sharon Chesser.