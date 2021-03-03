Remember when you were a kid and your mom or dad kept telling you to turn off that video game and go outside and play?
Turns out staying in and playing video games might just be a great idea after all.
With the skyrocketing popularity of gaming and esports, that addiction to video games might just land you a college scholarship.
And gamers in the area won’t have to look far to find a place to flex their talents because Coastal Bend College is launching an esports program.
“It’s something that I’ve been working on for, I would say, at least two years,” said Paul Cantrell, the college’s director of athletics. “It’s growing at such an exponential rate.
“In a period of just two years, the sport has exploded across the two-year school level.”
Coastal Bend will join the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE), which governs esports at the junior college level.
Currently, there are more than 60 junior colleges across the nation that offer esports, but only two of those are in the state of Texas at Blinn and Navarro.
The Cougars will also be members of the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), the governing body for the sport for four-year schools.
Joining NJCAAE, Cantrell said, will allow the Cougars to compete for a national championship, while joining NACE will help the college’s players compete against and gain recruitment opportunities from four-year institutions.
The Cougars will take the virtual “field” for the first time in September shortly after the beginning of the fall semester.
The plan currently in place, according to the school’s athletic website, is to field teams for six PC games (“CS:GO,” “Hearthstone,” “League of Legends,” “Overwatch,” “Rainbow Six: Siege” and “Rocket League”), as well as “Madden NFL Football” on the Sony Playstation 4 and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” on the Nintendo Switch.
The team will compete throughout the school year and its members will be subject to eligibility requirements, including carrying at least 12 credit hours per semester and maintaining a grade-point average of at least 2.0.
The college faces two primary hurdles to get the program off the ground: finding a coach and getting the right equipment.
Cantrell said the school accomplished the first Feb. 12 with the hiring of Will Bond to oversee the new program.
Bond’s first order of business, Cantrell said, will be to build a roster.
“The first task is to recruit, bring us a team,” said Cantrell. “We have no idea how large that team will be.
“Because this is played in cyberspace, our intention is that we will have teams at our Kingsville location, our Alice location, and our Pleasanton location. We can represent those communities in an athletic adventure. It’s so unique.”
The second hurdle for the school is building an esports arena, which will be housed at the George F. Elam Building on the college’s Beeville campus.
“We will have to make some upgrades to one of our computer labs,” said Cantrell. “We will be upgrading monitors. We will be updating infrastructure. And we will be updating the computer modules themselves.”
Those upgrades won’t just benefit the newest sports team, Cantrell pointed out.
“You can’t do esports on a typical desktop, but you can do typical desktop work on a gaming machine,” he said. “When we’re not having esports practice or an esports competition, it’s a computer lab.
“We’re able to essentially support our academic mission at the institution, and have this other team.”
The upgrades should also help make the college a more attractive option for tech-savvy students.
“It gives us a whole new push into the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) area. A lot of the kids who involve themselves in esports end up being computer majors. It gives us the ability to add new levels of academic interest here at CBC,” said Cantrell.
“We’ve got an opportunity to have kids ... who are going to be able to take their passion and make it their vocation by gaining some of these computer skills that they can then take into the real world or on to a four-year institution.
“It’s a win-win in that regard.”
Eventually, Cantrell said, the esports arena could be open for public use as well on the weekends or during the summer months.
“Long term,” he said, “we would like to get to the point where our esports arena is open on the weekends for the community.
“Sit down. Log in. Play your brains out.”
And maybe playing your brains out isn’t such a bad thing.
After all, you might just end up as a college athlete because of it.
