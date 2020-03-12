KENEDY – An altercation between two middle school students led to a video being uploaded to Instagram of the event.
The short video was a fight between two students with one being placed into alternative school.
Veronica Rodriguez, mother of the sixth grade student going to alternative school, said her daughter was being bullied.
Rodriguez moved from Sacramento to Kenedy in December, and her daughter was enrolled in Kenedy Middle School for a handful of weeks before the altercation.
“I called multiple times to speak with the principal and counselors,” Rodriguez said.
“The principal told me my daughter came from California with a bad attitude. The principal said they never had problems until my daughter showed up.”
The altercation took place Feb. 13, which led to Rodriguez’ daughter issued an In School Suspension.
The following day, the Kenedy ISD held a DAP meeting in regards to the claims.
“The principal didn’t tell me I could appeal the case,” Rodriguez said.
“It’s not okay that my daughter go to a school with much older kids. They lifted the DAP placement from 30 days to 15.”
A statement from Kenedy ISD Superintendent Dr. Diana Barrera Ugarte said, “Any and all student data is protected by FERPA, Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (20 U.S.C. § 1232g; 34 CFR Part 99). As such, we are not able to comment about any student, disciplinary incident or any individual parent meeting involving a student. Please share our website that has a bullying checklist for parents to decide whether or not something that has happened is bullying.”
The 14-second video uploaded to Instagram was never discussed by the school district.
“We reached out to the family that posted the video, and the mom asked us to leave them alone,” Rodriguez said.
“The video is of the end of the fight. Nobody saw what led up to that part of the video. We are asking people to leave us alone. Cyberbullying is a big deal.”