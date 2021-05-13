Karnes County voters elected representatives to local school boards and city councils during the May 1 elections.
These results have been obtained from Karnes County but are considered to be unofficial until they are officially canvassed by each of the government bodies for which these elections were held.
A total of 877 ballots were cast, representing 16.35 percent of the county’s registered voters.
Results are as follows:
Kenedy City Council
Cindy Aguirre Saenz was elected to District 1 with 81 votes, or 56.64 percent of the vote.
Other candidates for the position were Alberto Hernandez-Balderamos with 32 votes, Bryan C. Houk with 20 votes and Patricia Jacques Castillo with 10 votes.
Runge Mayor
Homer Lott Jr., who was unopposed, received 62 votes.
Runge City Council
Two candidates, Felix Zapata and Richard Ramos, were elected.
Zapata received 57 votes; Ramos received 48 votes, and candidate Leon Phillips received 27 votes.
Kenedy ISD
Two candidates were elected to the Kenedy ISD Board of Trustees.
David E. Garza was elected to District 5 with 52 votes, or 76.47 percent of the total vote. Chad Summerlin had 16 votes.
Ishmael Garcia was elected to District 6 with 58 votes, or 75.32 percent of the total vote. Nyssa Jurgajatis received 19 votes.
Runge ISD
Three candidates were elected to the Runge ISD Board of Trustees.
Robert Molina was elected to District 4 with eight votes, or 72.3 percent of the vote. Jessica Rios received three votes.
Lillie Briones was elected to District 5 with 11 votes, or 45.83 percent of the vote. Others receiving votes were Jamie Rios with nine, and Maracella Rodriguez with four.
Danny Esparza was elected to District 6 with 14 votes, or 56 percent of the total. Christine Ramirez received 11 votes.
Falls City ISD
Two candidates were elected to at large positions on the Falls City ISD Board of Trustees, Wayne Michael Lyssy and Marlin Moczygemba.
Lyssy received 201 votes or 30.45 percent of the total votes and Moczygemba received 179 votes, or 27.12 percent of the ballots cast.
Also receiving votes were Molly Lubbock with 158 and Debbie Kroll with 122.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•