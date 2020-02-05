Wade to lead Coastal Bend Publishing

Coastal Bend Publishing LLC, owner of six newspapers in the region, has tapped Dennis Wade to serve as its publisher and vice president.
Wade has managed a number of newspaper groups across the country. At Granite Publications, based in Taylor, he was president of 26 community newspapers. Before that, he was the regional vice president of American Consolidated Media and oversaw eight community newspapers in McAllen.
Along with those positions, Wade was vice president of Eagle Publications in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where his company published 10 community newspapers. Most recently, he was president and publisher of the Lawton (Oklahoma) Constitution, before joining the Lawton Fort Still Chamber of Commerce as vice president.
In his role with Coastal Bend Publishing, Wade will be publisher and vice president for the Beeville Bee-Picayune, Goliad Advance-Guard, Refugio County Press, The News of San Patricio, The Progress and the Karnes Countywide.
“Just from his experience and knowledge of community newspapers, it’s probably obvious why we asked Dennis to join our company as publisher,” said Jonathan McElvy, president and CEO. “But there’s a lot more to Dennis than his experience. In fact, the reason we’re so excited is because of the caliber of person we’re bringing to the communities we serve.
“I have known Dennis through various newspaper organizations for about eight years, and while his energy and passion for newspapers is unquestionable, what I’ve always appreciated is his character,” McElvy continued. “Dennis and his wife, Norma, are some of the finest people I know. They care about, and get involved in, the communities where they have lived. They are pleasant and personable. And they’re going to be wonderful citizens and neighbors.”
Wade, too, said he is excited to begin his new role.
“I am delighted to have this unique opportunity to be a part of such a fine company that is deeply engaged in and committed to community newspapers,” Wade said. “Norma and I are thrilled to be coming home back to Texas.”
Wade is originally from Beaumont, and his wife, Norma, is a native of McAllen. They have two children, Adrienne, who is married to Christopher Cabrera, and lives in Pflugerville; and Vann, a son who lives in Lumberton. Adrienne works in the Office of Budget and Policy as an advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott. Vann is a welder.
Coastal Bend Publishing is an affiliate of McElvy Media Group, based in Houston. Along with the six newspapers here, McElvy Media Group owns The Greensheet, which delivers 475,000 newspapers in Houston and Dallas each week; The Leader newspaper, a 30,000-circulation newspaper in Houston; the Fort Bend Star, a 30,000-circulation newspaper in Fort Bend County; and four newspapers in Charlotte, N.C., including the South Charlotte Weekly, Matthews-Mint Hill Weekly, Indian Trail Weekly and Waxhaw Weekly, with 42,000 combined circulation.