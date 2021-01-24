Among the medical facilities waiting to receive COVID-19 vaccines is Kenedy’s Otto Kaiser Memorial Hospital (OKMH).
“We have not received our vaccine yet, along with many other rural Texas hospitals,” said Barbara James, director of marketing and community relations for OKMH. “About 40 of our frontline staff have been able to get the vaccine from other providers while we wait for our shipment.”
James noted that the Texas Tribune recently published an article about rural hospital’s, including OKMH, waiting for their allotment of the vaccines.
Just being able to get enough vaccines to inoculate the hospital’s front line staff is requiring some creative scrambling.
Chief Executive Officer David Lee told the Texas Tribune that OKMH was fortunate to be able to receive some vaccines for its most at-risk workers, relying on the local H-E-B pharmacy and hospitals in Floresville and Cuero for assistance.
The list of hospitals that receives the vaccines is updated each Monday, so it is possible by the time this article appears in the Countywide, OKMH will have received an allotment.
While most of the state’s 157 rural hospitals had received at least some COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 9, OKMH was among the 25 that had not.
“There’s no question there are massive inequities in this,” Don McBeath, director of government relations for the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals, told the Texas Tribune. “While I think [state health officials] have made a concerted effort, and it has gotten better, the bottom line is that we still have nurses and doctors working in some rural communities around sick COVID patients, and they can’t get their hands on vaccines themselves. Something’s wrong.”
Meanwhile, as mid-January approached, the waiting continued at OKMH.
“We anticipate that we will be on the list soon as we are an approved vaccine provider by the state of Texas,” James said. She added that the Texas Department of State Health Services “maintains a website of provider information that community members can go to and see where the vaccine is available, and what tier it is being offered at that particular location.”
After health care workers receive the vaccine, priority is given to the elderly population and those who have other health factors which make them more at risk from the disease.
“Once we here at OKMH receive enough vaccine to inoculate our frontline providers, we anticipate being able to offer them to our community members,” James said. “Once that occurs, we will open up an online waiting list on our website (www.okmh.org) for people to get the vaccine through appointment. We encourage people who wish to get the vaccine sooner to contact their healthcare provider first, as many primary care provider clinics are beginning to receive vaccine at this time.”
Through Jan. 9, OKMH has administered 1,500 COVID-19 tests through the hospital’s lab since March 2020, James said.
“We operate a drive up testing site for patients with physician orders from a local Karnes County healthcare provider,” she said. “Those are by appointment only, and again only with a local doctor’s order. We also offer antibody testing with orders from any physician. We have hosted on our campus, four walk-up clinics with tests administered by a contractor for the state of Texas over the last few months, testing several hundred people each time at those one day events. Those events were organized by our local Karnes County Emergency Management office, Shelby Dupnik coordinator.”
In the meantime, whatever the illness someone might have, James urged people to get treatment immediately and to not put it off because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Our hospital remains a safe place to receive care and under no circumstances should you delay treatment for a critical illness, or delay any testing, exams or labwork that your physician recommends,” James said. “All of our outpatient services departments are open and seeing patients. These departments are thoroughly disinfected multiple times throughout the day and staff remains vigilant in the use of protective measures such as wearing masks at all times, constant hand sanitizing, the wearing of personal protective equipment when warranted, and social distancing measures. Any person who presents to our facility through the emergency room with respiratory illness or COVID-19 symptoms is immediately isolated and moved into a negative pressure environment when needed, and is not in contact with other ER patients.”
For those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, which include loss of taste and/or smell, flu, cold or allergy-like symptoms, high temperatures, body aches and lingering fatigue, James said it is best to contact their regular healthcare provider before making a visit to the ER, if possible.
“Patients should call 9-1-1 or present to the emergency room if they are experiencing chest pain, difficulty breathing or shortness of breath,” James said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•