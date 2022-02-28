The Republican Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, March 1, following the final day to early vote in the primary set for Friday, Feb. 25.
The following is the most important information voters need to know before heading to the polls.
POLLING LOCATIONS
All of the following locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 1 will be in St. Cornelius Catholic Church Youth Building at 605 East Calvert in Karnes City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 2 will be in Snoga Store at 13870 North FM 81 in Panna Maria.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 3 will be in Gillett Fire Station at 341 Circle 277 in Gillett.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 4 will be in Kenedy City Hall at 303 West Main St. in Kenedy.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 5 will be in St. Anthony Catholic Church Parish Hall at 111 West Arenosa in Runge.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 6 will be in the NVBM Catholic Church CCD Building, Cestohow at 300 FM 3191 in Falls City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 7 will be in Falls City Diner at 207 West Meyer St. in Falls City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 8 will be in Karnes County Museum, Helena at 8167 North FM 81 in Karnes City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 9 will be in Choate Cafeteria at 6300 Highway 239 in Kenedy.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 10 will be in St. Boniface Catholic Church Parish Hall at 358 Circle 220 in Hobson.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 11 will be in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 590 West State Highway 92 in Kenedy.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 12 will be in Karnes City Hall Council Chamber at 314 E Calvert in Karnes City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 13 will also be in Karnes City Hall Council Chamber at 314 E Calvert in Karnes City.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 14 will be in Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church CCD Building at 605 Karnes St. in Kenedy.
• The polling location for Voting Pct. 15 will be in Best Western Plus Conference Room at 205 Business Park Dr. in Kenedy.
WHAT’S ON THE BALLOT
Several federal, state, district and county seats are up for grabs this election cycle, along with seven state propositions.
United States Representative, District 15
• Steve Schmuker, Jr.
• Aizar Cavazos
• Mauro Garza
• Monica De La Cruz
• Vangela Churchill
• Ryan Krause
• Sara Canady
• Angela Juarez
• John C. Lerma
Governor
• Gov. Greg Abbott
• Rick Perry
• Don Huffines
• Chad Prather
• Allen B. West
• Danny Harrison
• Paul Belew
• Kandy Kaye Horn
Lt. Governor
• Daniel Miller
• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
• Aaron Sorrells
• Trayce Bradford
• Todd M. Bullis
• Zach Vance
Attorney General
• George P. Bush
• Eva Guzman
• Louie Gohmert
• Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public Accounts
• Glenn Hegar
• Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the General Land Office
• Weston Martinez
• Don W. Minton
• Tim Westley
• Rufus Lopez
• Jon Spiers
• Ben Armenta
• Victor Avila
• Dawn Buckingham
Commissioner of Agriculture
• Sid Miller
• James White
• Carey A. Counsil
Railroad Commissioner
• Sarah Strogner
• Dawayne Tipton
• Marvin “Sarge” Summers
• Wayne Christian
• Tom Slocum, Jr.
Justice, Supreme Court, Pl. 9
• Evan Young
• David J. Schenck
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Pl. 5
• Scott Walker
• Clint Morgan
Member, State Board of Education, Dist. 3
• Lana Jean Holland
• Ken Morrow
State Representative, District 31
• Ryan Guillen
• Mike Monreal
• Alena Berlanga
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Pl. 3
• Aaron Pena
• Ysmeal Fonseca
County Judge
• Wade J. Hedtke
• Joe Baker
County Treasurer
• Vi Swierc
• Stacey Wishert Kelley
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Voting credentials
In the state of Texas, it is required by law to present a valid form of photo identification. The following are a few of the acceptable forms:
• Valid Texas Driver’s License
• Valid Texas Personal Identification Card
• Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
• Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
• United States Military I.D. card with photo
• United States Citizen Certificate with photo
• United States Passport (boor or card)
Don’t be surprised at the polls. For more information on how to vote, visit: https://www.co.karnes.tx.us/page/karnes.Elections .
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•