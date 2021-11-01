Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 (though early voting has already kicked off in many locations), and on the ballot across the state are eight new constitutional amendment propositions.
As there are no state elected seats on the ballot this year, or other local seats and charter amendments in Karnes County, the only things residents of the county will be considering are the eight statewide propositions regarding issues from county infrastructure, eligibility requirements for judges to religious services, etc.
• Proposition 1
Prop 1 is for gambling, rather, it “authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.”
• Proposition 2
Prop 2 covers bond issues and authorizes a county to “issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas.”
• Proposition 3
Prop 3 amends the Texas Constitution to “prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.”
• Proposition 4
Prop 4 is a state judiciary bond and changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: “a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
• Proposition 5
Prop 5 is another state judiciary bond, authorizing the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to “accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.”
• Proposition 6
Prop 6 covers health care and constitutional rights, as it amends the Texas Constitution to state that “residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.”
• Proposition 7
Prop 7 deals with taxes in the state, amending the Texas Constitution to “allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.”
• Proposition 8
Prop 8, also deals with taxes, but in direct regard to veterans in the state, as it amends the Texas Constitution to “allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.”
Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 18 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.. To vote early, go to the Karnes County Elections Administrations Office at 210 W.. Calvert Ave., Ste. 140 in Karnes City.
There are five polling locations in Karnes County om Election Day, open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.:
• Kenedy City Hall (313 W. Main St., Kenedy, TX)
• Karnes County Museum (8167 N. FM-81, Helena, TX)
• Falls City Diner (207 W. Meyer, Falls City, TX)
• St. Anthony Catholic Church (111W. Arenosa, Runge, TX)
• St. Cornelius Catholic Church (605 E. Calvert, Karnes City, TX)
To vote, make sure to bring a valid photo ID, and if applicable, a voter’s registration card. To learn more about the government of Texas and the propositions, visit texas.gov.
