Contributed information
Texas Parks and Wildlife will host a free workshop for landowners interested in Wildlife Tax Valuation Saturday, March 7, in San Antonio.
Sign-in starts at 8 a.m. Presentations will begin at 8:15 a.m.
At this workshop, biologists will provide a general overview of the wildlife tax valuation guidelines and qualifications, wildlife management plan development, and applicable management practices.
Biologists will be available to assist landowners with management recommendations and developing management plans.
The workshop will be located at the Phil Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center off 8400 NW Military Highway in San Antonio, TX 78231.
Texas landowners interested in wildlife tax valuation for their property are encouraged to attend.
Topics Include:
• Wildlife Tax Valuation Process
• Ecological Region Overview
• Determining Goals and Objectives
• 7 Wildlife Management Practices
• Appraisal District Q&A
• Annual Reports
• Assistance with Individual Plan Preparation
Anyone can attend any workshop regardless of the county you live in or where your property is located.
Landowners must have a current 1-D-1 appraisal to be eligible for the Wildlife Tax Valuation.
Lunch will not be provided.
Bring a sack lunch or plan to eat at a local restaurant.