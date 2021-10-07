Wounded warriors enjoy local hunt

Helping offer provide comfort and inspiration as well as showing appreciation to military personnel who have had their lives shattered by war injuries has been a primary focus of a Wounded Warriors Dove Hunt in Karnes County.
The event has been held locally during the week of Lonesome Dove Fest for nine years, and in addition to giving veterans who have suffered major injuries a bit of respite and recreation during their long recovery process, it also allows local residents – including students – a chance to make a positive impact in their lives.
Randy and Debbie Pawelek serve as organizers for the event and advocates for the wounded warriors, and they say they have been blessed to see a positive impact in the lives of those involved.
“It’s something good that came out of something bad,” Debbie said. The event actually started when a game warden visited the Paweleks property and asked them to consider hosting such an event.
“We did and it became something that we wanted to get our children and other local students involved in helping with,” Randy said.
While it helps students check off a box on community service, it also helps them get to know veterans in a way they might not otherwise have the opportunity to do.
Randy said about four or five injured veterans typically take part in the event in Karnes County.
“They come in wheelchairs without legs and sometimes without arms,” he said. “They are having to make quite an adjustment because of their injuries, and we are fortunate to be able to provide them with something they can enjoy while we let them know that we appreciate their service for our country.”
Other veterans also participate, helping to organize the event or just lend a helping hand in any way they can. The Military Warrior Support Foundation of San Antonio looks for opportunities to provide injured veterans with hunting, fishing, camping and other recreation opportunities.
“They call me every dove and turkey season so we can schedule events here,” Randy said.
“We like the foundation because they help the veterans and their families get back into civilian life,” Debbie said. “They have experiencing major life-changing injuries and this group helps them transition. It’s a great organization.”
Both men and women take part in the Karnes County hunts. Two years ago, the wounded warriors participating were all women, along with a Gold Star mom (someone who had a child die in the line of military duty).
“When they come out, they think they are just coming out to hunt,” Debbie said. “They have no idea all the activities that we have for them. We also buy them guns, fishing equipment and all kinds of stuff. We introduce them and give them the gifts, and they are always so touched.”
After this year’s event, each wounded warrior participating left with gifts of about $3,900 worth of sporting goods and hunting equipment. Organizers usually raise about $15,000 to $20,000 for the event each year.
“At the end of the event they don’t want to leave, they enjoy it so much,” Randy said. “We enjoy being able to thank them for their service. This year we had people out cooking for them Friday, Saturday band Sunday and we appreciate all of those who helped with the event. It was just an awesome experience.”
