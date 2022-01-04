Karnes County held several annual Wreaths Across America ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 18.
In Falls City, the ceremony was held at Veterans Memorial Park, with several dozen, including many from most branches of the military, were in attendance, with 138 wreaths laid.
At Veterans Memorial Garden in Karnes City, the ceremony was put together with help from the Karnes City Home and Garden Club, with 8 wreaths laid, one representing every branch of the military.
According to a statement from the Karnes City Home and Garden Club, the delivered some undesirable weather conditions, but still allowed for many veterans and their families to attend.
The statement continued, “We need to learn to honor our veterans; the ones still here laying the wreaths, and the ones that we have lost.
“They have made our freedom.”
Wreaths Across America is held every December on National Wreaths Across America Day. The event began at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992, until 2005, when it became national, due to viral images of wreaths placed on every veteran’s cemetery in Arlington. In 2007, the Wreaths Across America nonprofit organization was formed. Currently, more than 2,500 cemeteries and memorials host ceremonies in all 50 states across the U.S.
