Joining people throughout the state, nation and world to honor America’s veterans and to remember the high price paid for freedom, residents of Karnes County and surrounding areas recently gathered at the Veterans Memorial Garden across from the Karnes County Courthouse Annex for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Karnes County was one of more than 2,000 areas that participated in the Dec. 19 event, with the goal of remembering the sacrifices made by veterans in the past and which continue to be made by active duty military personnel today, to honor those who have made and continue to make those sacrifices, and to teach younger generations of the importance of valuing freedom.
Event organizer for Karnes County was Barbara Jonas.
“We encourage every volunteer who places a wreath on a veteran’s grave to say that veteran’s name aloud and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It’s a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive,” said national Executive Director of Wreaths Across America Karen Worcester. “We are not here to ‘decorate graves.’ We’re here to remember, not their deaths, but their lives.”
During the event, wreaths were placed in a central location representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Participants also placed wreaths on the graves of veterans throughout the area.
At the ceremony, the words of Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States who served from 1981-1989, were read: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•