Concerns about COVID-19 may have changed the world, but the Karnes County Youth Show (KCYS) isn’t skipping a beat — and has actually had an increase in entries compared to last year.
“We are very pleased with the response from kids, parents and the community,” said Connie Smart, a KCYS board member. “It’s very different than what we’ve had in previous years (with events spread out over an entire week), but it is going smoothly.
“Animal entries were up by nine this year from last year. We have 518 head of livestock entered. We had 235 food items entered which is up 14 from last year. Handicraft entries were down 24 this year for a total entered of 123.”
The new format of having fewer people at the show barn is an adjustment, but it is working well, said Rodney Chesser, also with KCYS.
“It worked great, and people were able to keep social distancing,” he said. “It’s a whole lot better option (than not having the show), and it was important to do this for the kids.
“The show board itself has done a great job of trying to comply with (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and to support the kids of Karnes County.”
Because of COVID-19 complications, including some quarantines, flexibility made the youth show operate a bit differently than in the past, Smart said.
“We worked to make it more user friendly for the kids,” she said. “We have had some students who haven’t been able to show their animals themselves give us alternate exhibitors to show their projects.
“They worked hard and put in the time and money, so we wanted to help them by allowing adjustments. We wanted to support the kids any way we could.”
Another change for 2021 was allowing adults to participate in the bake show in a separate category.
“We were able to give more people a chance to participate, and the proceeds from the adult bake sale went back into the KCYS scholarship fund,” Smart said. “It was a fun way to add an additional category and also add more money to our youth scholarship fund.
“We give scholarships to seniors in May. We have been giving four $1,000 scholarships, but we are hoping to do more. That’s something we are excited about. The Travis Lynch family also does a wonderful job of supporting our show, and we’re very thankful for that. We’re so thankful and proud of the strong community support we receive.”
