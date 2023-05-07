Nueces on the Fly

On May 19, the limestone banks of the teal stretch of Nueces River near Mathis, Texas will become a classroom, dining room and stomping ground for ten female fly anglers.
The Texas Wildlife Association (TWA) and Gruene Outfitters (GO) have partnered to host the first TWA Ladies Fly Fishing Experience.
“It will include some education components like Fly Fishing 101, casting, fish identification, habitat and things like that,” TWA Engagement Coordinator Kristin Parma said. “On top of that, we will be staying on a private ranch. Wild game cooking is my passion so I’ll be heading the kitchen and providing the ladies with dinner under the stars and lunch on the river.”
Parma, who has been with TWA since 2015, took up fly fishing in 2020. In 2022, Parma became responsible for hosting large capacity events and immediately sought out ways to fuse her love of the outdoors with her role as engagement coordinator.
“A passion of mine is getting women involved in the outdoors,” Parma said. “I put out feelers like ‘Hey. If I do a fly fishing event would you be interested?’ I had a lot of women give positive feedback and say they would love to do that or that they had thought of doing that before but it seemed daunting.”
Luckily for Parma, TWA headquarters in New Braunfels is a stone’s throw from Gruene Outfitters, a popular clothing and tackle shop in Gruene, and GO’s owner Tiffany Yeates is a TWA member and avid fly angler.
“This event came about organically that way with them,” Parma said. “We felt like if this is something we love to do then there are probably some ladies who would like to be a part of this as well.”
This event is a continuation of a woman’s fly fishing group Yeates and GO Buyer Maggie Smith started in 2021 called Fly Girl Society.
“There are no membership dues,” Smith said. “It’s just a means of getting ladies out on the water and comfortable with all the foundations. Kristin contacted us about teaming up with them for this TWA event. It’s a weekend fly fishing 101 kind of thing but they're going to get a really in-depth opportunity to learn about the sport.”
TWA hosted a similar event last year but instead of waving fly rods at Nueces bass, the participants pointed shotguns over pointers at flushing coveys of quail in West Texas. This application period has proven that people have taken an interest in these events. Though only 10 spots can be filled and there is still a week left to apply, the program has received 50 applications.
“To my knowledge this is the first event of its kind in TWA history and TWA has been around for 38 years now so its kind of fun to be doing something new and getting long-time and new members involved in the association in a fun way,” Parma said. “We do a lot of education and programs around land stewardship but i like to get people involved in fun ways. If one person has a positive experience on private lands or in the outdoors.. whether they continue to fly fish or this is maybe the only time they fly fish they will have a positive experience with the land and they will leave as ambassadors for it.”
A full schedule of TWA events is available at TWA.com.