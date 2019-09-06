Abel Acevedo Rodriguez, aged 79, of Karnes City, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Abel was born to Pedro Rodriguez and Petra Acevedo Rodriguez on May 1, 1940 in Beeville. He married Ester Saenz on Feb. 16, 1963 and they lived together in Karnes City. Together they raised 4 children.
Abel was a heavy equipment operator, mechanic and truck driver until he retired in 2015. He was an avid member of Smirna Pentecostal Church in Pawnee, Texas where he served as a Deacon.
His family remembers him as their rock and a man of God.
He was preceded in death by parents Pedro & Petra Acevedo Rodriguez; brothers, Victor Acevedo, Santos Rodriguez, Mauricio Rodriguez, Benancio Rodriguez, and Domingo Rodriguez; sisters, Tomasa Alvarado, Eustacia Saenz, Alicia Garza and granddaughter, Teagan Grace Rodriguez.
Abel leaves his wife of 56 years, Ester Saenz Rodriguez, and as his legacy Noel (Sonja) Rodriguez of Three Rivers, Oralia Urrutia (Tony Cruz) of Kenedy, Enrique Rodriguez of Normanna, and Edward (Jennifer) Rodriguez of Kenedy. He also leaves to cherish his memory four grandchildren, Ashley (Michael) White of Karnes City, Eric Rodriguez of San Antonio, Korie Rodriguez of San Antonio, and Hailey Rodriguez of Kenedy, along with two great grandchildren, Amariah White of Karnes City, and Roger Gill of San Antonio. Abel is also survived by his siblings, Rebecca Rodriguez of Beeville, David (Lydia) Rodriguez of Beeville, Nohe (Elma) Rodriguez of Pettus, Daniel Rodriguez of Beeville, Toribio (Francis) Rodriguez of Beeville, and Dolores (Gary) Richards of Normanna, along with a host of nieces, nephews, & cousins.
A prayer service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. at Eckols Funeral home.
A funeral mass service will be celebrated at Smirna Pentecostal Church in Pawnee on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 10 am. Burial to follow at New Bremen Cemetery in Lenz.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.