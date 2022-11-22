Abraham Guerrero

Abraham passed away from this life into heaven’s gates early Monday morning, November 14, 2022. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers during the last days of his life at his home in Helena. Abraham Ruiz Guerrero was born on April 10, 1918, to Antonio and Sara Ruiz Guerrero in Martindale, Texas near Lockhart in Caldwell County. When he left this earth he was 104 years old. He was the sixth child in a family of 10 children. They were Antonia, Esiquel, Margarita, Audelia, Ruben, Santigo, Abraham, Beatrice, Sarah and Hortencia. Abraham had survived all his siblings.
The family moved to Karnes County where Abraham met and married Anastacia (Tacha) Villegas on January 20, 1946. Abraham and Tacha settled in the small town of Helena, where he farmed and ranched and helped Anastacia run their general store and service station. Abraham barely had an elementary education. He was sickly and had to walk to school which didn’t help his illnesses. Although he did not have much of an education, he made up for it with hard work and determination. Grandpo enjoyed his grandchildren and loved to have them around. It brought him great pleasure to hold his youngest, Anastacia, in his final days and hear her say “Gampo!”
Tacha passed away in October of 1995 after 49 years of marriage.
Abraham is survived by their three children, Sarah (Paul) Jaure, Dianne Espinoza, Mike (Cindy) Guerrero, seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, one great, great- grandchild and numerous nephews and nieces.
We would like to express our gratitude and sincere appreciation to his caregivers Oscar Briones, Teresa Coreas, Dora Garza, Sherry Morin and Betty Wishert for the care and comfort they provided our Dad in his final years. Also, our appreciation is extended to Jackie and Cassie his Trinity Hospice nurses who cared for him the final week of his life and provided support for the family.
A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel in Karnes City. The funeral was held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 21st also at the funeral home. Burial followed at the Helena Latin Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Gregg Anthony Avina, Todd Espinoza, Eric Gonzales, Troy Holt, Paul Antony Jaure, Tom Kennelly, and Ruben Perez.
