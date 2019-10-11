Ada Bea Baker Schroeder was born “at home” in Choate, Texas on November 19, 1929. The 7th child of Ada Hunt and Collie Baker, the doctor told Mrs. Baker that this was her last child so she better name her for herself. Hence the last Baker child was given the name Ada (which has since been passed down – to the great joy of Ada Bea - to her great niece, Ada Baker, of Kenedy).
Ada Bea passed away on October 1, 2019, forty-nine days before her 90th birthday in Macon, Georgia. Some of the last words she said was how she loved being a Grandmother.
Both the Baker, Hunt and Marshall Families settled in the Choate Community in the early days of Karnes County and were active in community and civic life in the community, school districts, church and County. She loved to recall going to the movies in Karnes City as a young girl when her father, Collie Baker, attended REA meetings.
Ada Bea is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bradley Schroeder, her children: Katherine Schroeder Chapman and Steven Walter Schroeder and wife, Dr. Wanda Schroeder; her grandchildren - by age - Lucas Allen Schroeder; Katherine Jean Chapman; Elyssa Leigh Schroeder and Amanda Elizabeth Schroeder White and her husband, Keegan.She is also survived by one of her siblings, her deeply-loved brother J. E. Baker and his wife Loycene of Kenedy; Natalie Bain Baker of New Braunfels (her deceased brother Buddy Baker’s wife) and Jan Schroeder of England, her deceased brother-in-law John Ross Schroeder’s wife.
Ada Bea is predeceased by her parents, Ada Hunt and Collie Baker; her in laws, Walter and Ernestine Schroder; her brother in law, John Ross Schroeder; her sisters, Delsie Jimerson; Elsie Mae Barber; Nancy Dziadowicz; Blanche Walker and their dear husbands, and brother Thomas B. “Buddy” Baker. She is also predeceased by Marjorie Barber who was like a sister to Ada Bea after the death of Elsie Mae and her marriage to Walter Barber, both of whom predeceased her. She is also predeceased by many other relatives too numerous to list who made her love of family complete. Perhaps most significantly, Ada Bea, was predeceased by her two precious babies – Cynthia Lou Schroeder and David Bradley Schroeder – both who died as infants. Both are remembered by family by the beautiful shade trees and bench by their graves in the Cemetery in Choate Texas which Ada Bea and Bradley installed and cared for.
Ada Bea was an active, life-long member of the Progressive County Club; the First Baptist Churches of Kenedy and Choate; all the parents’ organizations in the Kenedy schools; JayCee Ets; and other civic committees. After she had grandchildren, she participated in their activities. She loved studying the history of Kenedy and the Choate area in particular and had a large collection of photos and newspaper articles.
Perhaps most of all, Ada Bea loved people. She worked in retail at Ruhman’s Store for close to ten years, helping young couples choose items to start their married lives. Many brides still remember her guidance, organization and the exquisite bows she made for their wedding gifts. On occasion she could find a piece of hardware a customer requested.
Her life-long love of children became evident when she and Bradley lived for a few years in Windcrest and she ran the infants room for KinderCare. It was an extremely rewarding professional time for her.
After moving back to Kenedy, Ada Bea and Bradley, with the help of relatives and friends, restored Bradley’s childhood home, and Ada Bea created a beautiful yard – mostly of native plants. She loved working in her yard, mostly because people would stop by and visit. She loved to share figs and pomegranates.
Graveside services will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Choate or the Choate Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.