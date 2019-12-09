Adam DeLaGarza, 61, of Kenedy, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Mr. DeLaGarza was born March 7, 1958, in Karnes City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Juanita (Garza) and Adam C. DeLaGarza Sr.
Survivors include two sisters, Gracie Stewart of Three Rivers and Nancy (Alexander) Strilka of San Antonio; four nieces; and other relatives.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Eckols Funeral Home with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Cornelius Catholic Church with interment following in New Bremen Cemetery.
