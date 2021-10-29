Adan Rios of Kenedy, Texas was born on March 15,1936, in Choate, Texas to Theodoro Rios and Hilaria Garza Rios, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 85.
Mr. Rios is preceded in death by his parents, Theodoro and Hilaria Garza Rios; his son, Antonio Rios; his sisters, Mary R. Gonzales and Eva Castillo; his brothers, Elias Rios and Eusebio Rios.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice DeLeon; his sons: Adan Rios Jr. and wife Connie, and Roman Joe Rios; his sister, Manuela R. Solis; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; numerous nieces to include, Rebecca S. Diaz; numerous nephews and other relatives.
Visitation was held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Eckols Chapel. A Rosary was recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Eckols Chapel.
Funeral services were held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Loma Alta Cemetery. Pallbearers: Danny Diaz III, Oscar Garcia, Jimmy Solis Jr., Adan Ventura, Tomas Ventura and Jose Godinez.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eckols Funeral Home, Kenedy, Texas.