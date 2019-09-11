Adela M. Davila, 68, of Kenedy, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.
Mrs. Davila was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Runge to Pedro and Idalia (Jasso) Moreno. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and the Quadalupana Society and was retired from Stimson furniture after 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lupe V. Davila; and brothers, Joe and Pedro Moreno.
Survivors include a daughter, Monica (Josepha) Davila of Alice; a son, Michael (Selina) Davila of Spring; grandchildren, Christopher and Nicholas Serenil, and Daniella, Ciera and Matthew Davila; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicky (Fred) Marroquin of Victoria, Petra (Erasmo) Rodriguez of Pettus, Rumalda (Ray) Rodriguez of San Antonio and Stella (Louis) Sanchez of Beeville; brothers, Jesse (Norberta) Moreno of San Antonio, Juan (Rosalinda) Moreno of Runge; in-laws, Adele and Lenora Moreno; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A rosary was recited Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Eckols Funeral Home chapel.
The funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Reverend Norbert Hermann officiating. Interment followed in Kenedy cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jaime Rodriguez, Christopher Marroquin, Javier Moreno, Hilario Rodriguez, Louie Sanchez, Nicholas Serenil and Matthew Davila.
