As you may have heard, Adrian Joe, or Adrian Joseph Lyssy, (he wasn’t entirely sure of his middle name which left us all a little confused) took off running straight to Heaven on December 7th. We know he was so excited to see his son Brian who arrived in Heaven before him, and we know he was waiting with open arms to welcome his Dad. To some he was called Bobby, and while we’re not real confident where that came from, we do know he had a lot of nicknames. His wife of 47 years, Mary Lyssy, called him AJ, Avery, Sugar Darlin’ or Sweetie…and boy he was sure lucky to land her!! To his kids he went by Dad, Daddy, or Pops. The name Adrian adored the most however, was PoPo.
PoPo was a simple man, with simple pleasures like strawberry milkshakes, a big bowl of ice cream, anything that contained sugar, sitting on the back porch and five o’clock. If you know our PoPo, you know what that means. PoPo was a whiz kid when it came to the Stock Market and was always quick to smile. PoPo stood strong and provided for his family, while working for the USPS for 38 ½ years. He dedicated his life to working the family farm and teaching his kids the value of hard work. He did it with steadfast dedication, love, a sly sense of humor and miles and miles of wisdom, often delivered with an artful use of hyperbole.
PoPo leaves behind his wife Mary, his children Stephen Lyssy, Kristin Lerma, and son-in-law Robert Lerma. Sister, Sally Waclawczyk and husband Vincent. Granddaughters Kayla Purcell and Allie Lerma, grandson Lane Purcell, great granddaughter Abbie Wolff and one third of a great granddaughter due in May. Sister and brother in laws Martha and Todd Keuper, Sandra and Gary Neill, Donald and Svata Sharp, and Lillian Lyssy. He also left behind numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lyssy, his mother, Emelia Lyssy, his brother Thomas “Pat” Lyssy, and his son Brian Joseph Lyssy.
He will be sorely missed, but as he goes to meet his Maker, he can do so knowing he did one hell of a job. Until we meet again, bye Sweetie, and rest assured, we will all do our best to stay away from those wooden nickels.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 12th, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Panna Maria. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. with the funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. also at the Church. Burial will follow at the Panna Maria Cemetery.
Rhodes Funeral Home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.