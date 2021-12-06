Adrian Pollok of San Antonio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 4, 2021, in Floresville, Tx. He was born to John and Pelegia Pollok on August 25, 1937, in Cestohowa,Tx.
Adrian enjoyed raising cattle, farm work on his land, riding around in his spare time and checking in on his brothers and sons. He also enjoyed going to the condo and being at the beach. Adrian loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Texas A&M Aggies. He was active in his church in various organizations. Adrian was a fourth degree Knight of Columbus. He was a devout Catholic and a true man of his faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Eleanor Pollok; brother, Fabian Pollok; sister, Bernice Snoga; brother-in-law, Alvin Snoga; and sister-in-law, Celeste Pollok.
Adrian is survived by his sons, Russell and wife Diane, and Richard and wife Natalie; brothers, John Pollok and wife Gladys, Walter Pollok and wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Katie Pollok and Kolton Pollok and fiancé, Alexa Chaplin.
A visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Nativity of the B.V.M. Catholic Church in Cestohowa. A rosary will be recited at 10:00 a.m. with Mass to immediately follow, also at the church. Burial will follow at the Cestohowa Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cestohowa Cemetery Association, 300 FM 3191, Falls City, Tx 78113.
