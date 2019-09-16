Agnes P. Jaskinia Kroll Wiatrek, 84, of Gillett, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Wiatrek grew up in Pawelekville, the youngest of six children of Peter and Julia Jaskinia. She married her first love, Walter Kroll, on Oct. 15, 1955, and they made San Antonio their home. She volunteered at her children’s school and loved gardening and yard work, cooking and baking and was a constant caregiver. She enjoyed sewing and decorative crafts and, as an active member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestahowa, served with the Altar Society and volunteered for many years cleaning and ironing the church linens. Upon her husband’s sudden death in 1978, she went to work as a bank teller. She married Alvin E. Wiatrek on July 15, 1983.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Walter Kroll, in 1978; her second husband, Alvin E. Wiatrek in 2007; step-son, Rick Wiatrek; step-daughter-in-law, Jackie Wiatrek; parents, Peter and Julia Jaskinia; sisters, Mary Lyssy, Maggie Gorzell, and Sister Gerard Jaskinia; and a brother, Louis Jaskinia.
Survivors include a sister, Theresa (Edwin) Dzuik; children, Jeff (Kim) Kroll, Debbie (Rick) Dockery and Kenny Kroll; step-daughters, Brenda Machost, Becky (Ross) Coleman, Barbara (Bruce) Bolbock, Beverly (Chris) Zetsche and Robin Wiatrek; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Cestohowa, with a rosary recited that evening at 6 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated there at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, and followed by interment at the Falls City Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Kyle Dockery, William Kroll, Kolby Wiedner, Danny Wiedner, Hayden Bolbock and Donny Jaskinia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice or to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church.
